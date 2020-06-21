All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3508 RESERVOIR ROAD NW

3508 Reservoir Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3508 Reservoir Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
$5367 represents 1-TIME ONLY 15-31 JANUARY-RENT-FREE offer, that expires December 15, 2018 for lease starting January 15, 2019. Actual Rent is $5600. With 1/2-MONTH FREE, this rent equates to $5367. Pristine, stately 3-Bedroom 3.5-Bathroom TH in coveted Cloisters community of Upper Georgetown. Desirable floorplan. Entertaining Flow with French Doors to Private Patio. Bay Window. High Ceilings. Custom Living Room Fireplace. Kitchen has Dine-In Corner. TWO Master Bedroom SUITES upstairs. Basement has 3rd Bedroom & Kitchenette.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3508 RESERVOIR ROAD NW have any available units?
3508 RESERVOIR ROAD NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3508 RESERVOIR ROAD NW have?
Some of 3508 RESERVOIR ROAD NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3508 RESERVOIR ROAD NW currently offering any rent specials?
3508 RESERVOIR ROAD NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3508 RESERVOIR ROAD NW pet-friendly?
No, 3508 RESERVOIR ROAD NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3508 RESERVOIR ROAD NW offer parking?
No, 3508 RESERVOIR ROAD NW does not offer parking.
Does 3508 RESERVOIR ROAD NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3508 RESERVOIR ROAD NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3508 RESERVOIR ROAD NW have a pool?
No, 3508 RESERVOIR ROAD NW does not have a pool.
Does 3508 RESERVOIR ROAD NW have accessible units?
No, 3508 RESERVOIR ROAD NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3508 RESERVOIR ROAD NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3508 RESERVOIR ROAD NW has units with dishwashers.
