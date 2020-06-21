3508 RESERVOIR ROAD NW

Amenities

$5367 represents 1-TIME ONLY 15-31 JANUARY-RENT-FREE offer, that expires December 15, 2018 for lease starting January 15, 2019. Actual Rent is $5600. With 1/2-MONTH FREE, this rent equates to $5367. Pristine, stately 3-Bedroom 3.5-Bathroom TH in coveted Cloisters community of Upper Georgetown. Desirable floorplan. Entertaining Flow with French Doors to Private Patio. Bay Window. High Ceilings. Custom Living Room Fireplace. Kitchen has Dine-In Corner. TWO Master Bedroom SUITES upstairs. Basement has 3rd Bedroom & Kitchenette.