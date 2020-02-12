Rent Calculator
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3501 ALTON PLACE NW
Last updated June 23 2019 at 10:46 AM
3501 ALTON PLACE NW
3501 Alton Place Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
3501 Alton Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Van Ness - Forest Hills
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Very clean 2 bedroom 2 full bath home in a fantastic location! Move in ready! No Pets.Lawn care included in rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3501 ALTON PLACE NW have any available units?
3501 ALTON PLACE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3501 ALTON PLACE NW have?
Some of 3501 ALTON PLACE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3501 ALTON PLACE NW currently offering any rent specials?
3501 ALTON PLACE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3501 ALTON PLACE NW pet-friendly?
No, 3501 ALTON PLACE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 3501 ALTON PLACE NW offer parking?
No, 3501 ALTON PLACE NW does not offer parking.
Does 3501 ALTON PLACE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3501 ALTON PLACE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3501 ALTON PLACE NW have a pool?
No, 3501 ALTON PLACE NW does not have a pool.
Does 3501 ALTON PLACE NW have accessible units?
No, 3501 ALTON PLACE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3501 ALTON PLACE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3501 ALTON PLACE NW has units with dishwashers.
