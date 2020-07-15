All apartments in Washington
350 G STREET SW.
Last updated March 23 2020 at 8:17 PM

350 G STREET SW

350 G Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Browse Similar Places
Location

350 G Street Southwest, Washington, DC 20024
Southwest - Waterfront

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
conference room
gym
parking
pool
internet access
Address: 350 G Street SW Unit N608 Washington, DC 20024Building Name: Potomac Place CondominiumMarket Rent: $2,750 for a 2 Year Lease OR $2,950 for a 12 Month LeaseUtilties Included: Water, Sewer, & TrashTenant Responsible For: Electricity, Gas, Cable, & InternetSquare Footage: 1,070 Square FeetPets: NO PETS ALLOWEDParking: One Parking Space IncludedAvailable: Mid-March, 2020Welcome to Unit N608! This spacious two bedroom has over 1,000 square feet of living space not including the private balcony! You walk into this massive living area with an open kitchen and sun filled windows. Both bedrooms have their own private bathrooms. That is not all, the unit comes equipped with a stacked washer/dryer and one parking space included in the rent.The building has almost every amenity you want! The complex has community grounds, pool, 24/7 front desk, secured entrance, gyms, & conference rooms. Also, you are in a great location to enjoy everything Southwest DC has to offer! Come check it out now!Bedrooms: Two BedroomsBathrooms: Two BathroomsAppliances: Stacked Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, Disposal, Refrigerator, & Gas Range Stove/OvenAmenities: Secured Building, 24/7 Front Desk, Community Ground, Community Pool, Parking Included, Gym, Private BalconyApplication Fee: $65 Per PersonSecurity Deposit: Equal to One Month's RentMove In Fee: $350 Move In $500 DepositResident Benefit Package: $35/month- Please Speak With One of Our Leasing Agents for More Information

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 350 G STREET SW have any available units?
350 G STREET SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 350 G STREET SW have?
Some of 350 G STREET SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 G STREET SW currently offering any rent specials?
350 G STREET SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 G STREET SW pet-friendly?
No, 350 G STREET SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 350 G STREET SW offer parking?
Yes, 350 G STREET SW offers parking.
Does 350 G STREET SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 350 G STREET SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 G STREET SW have a pool?
Yes, 350 G STREET SW has a pool.
Does 350 G STREET SW have accessible units?
No, 350 G STREET SW does not have accessible units.
Does 350 G STREET SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 350 G STREET SW has units with dishwashers.

