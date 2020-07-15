Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities conference room gym parking pool internet access

Address: 350 G Street SW Unit N608 Washington, DC 20024Building Name: Potomac Place CondominiumMarket Rent: $2,750 for a 2 Year Lease OR $2,950 for a 12 Month LeaseUtilties Included: Water, Sewer, & TrashTenant Responsible For: Electricity, Gas, Cable, & InternetSquare Footage: 1,070 Square FeetPets: NO PETS ALLOWEDParking: One Parking Space IncludedAvailable: Mid-March, 2020Welcome to Unit N608! This spacious two bedroom has over 1,000 square feet of living space not including the private balcony! You walk into this massive living area with an open kitchen and sun filled windows. Both bedrooms have their own private bathrooms. That is not all, the unit comes equipped with a stacked washer/dryer and one parking space included in the rent.The building has almost every amenity you want! The complex has community grounds, pool, 24/7 front desk, secured entrance, gyms, & conference rooms. Also, you are in a great location to enjoy everything Southwest DC has to offer! Come check it out now!Bedrooms: Two BedroomsBathrooms: Two BathroomsAppliances: Stacked Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, Disposal, Refrigerator, & Gas Range Stove/OvenAmenities: Secured Building, 24/7 Front Desk, Community Ground, Community Pool, Parking Included, Gym, Private BalconyApplication Fee: $65 Per PersonSecurity Deposit: Equal to One Month's RentMove In Fee: $350 Move In $500 DepositResident Benefit Package: $35/month- Please Speak With One of Our Leasing Agents for More Information