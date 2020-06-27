All apartments in Washington
3463 24th Pl Se
3463 24th Pl Se

3463 24th St SE · No Longer Available
Location

3463 24th St SE, Washington, DC 20020
Congress Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Beautiful property well maintained by owner. 2 bedrooms, fully finished basement, stainless steel appliances. Property is located on major bus and rail lines. Property wont last, schedule a visit soon!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3463 24th Pl Se have any available units?
3463 24th Pl Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3463 24th Pl Se have?
Some of 3463 24th Pl Se's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3463 24th Pl Se currently offering any rent specials?
3463 24th Pl Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3463 24th Pl Se pet-friendly?
Yes, 3463 24th Pl Se is pet friendly.
Does 3463 24th Pl Se offer parking?
No, 3463 24th Pl Se does not offer parking.
Does 3463 24th Pl Se have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3463 24th Pl Se offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3463 24th Pl Se have a pool?
No, 3463 24th Pl Se does not have a pool.
Does 3463 24th Pl Se have accessible units?
No, 3463 24th Pl Se does not have accessible units.
Does 3463 24th Pl Se have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3463 24th Pl Se has units with dishwashers.
