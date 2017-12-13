All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3451 HOLMEAD PLACE NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3451 HOLMEAD PLACE NW
Last updated March 16 2020 at 2:05 PM

3451 HOLMEAD PLACE NW

3451 Holmead Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Columbia Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3451 Holmead Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

new construction
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Completely Remodeled 2bdrm 2ba Ground Level unit in Columbia Heights Subdivision. Everything has been upgraded and looks great. Short walk to metro rail or bus, shopping rest/eateries, Unit includes 2 OFF STREET PARKING SPACES IN REAR.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3451 HOLMEAD PLACE NW have any available units?
3451 HOLMEAD PLACE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 3451 HOLMEAD PLACE NW currently offering any rent specials?
3451 HOLMEAD PLACE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3451 HOLMEAD PLACE NW pet-friendly?
No, 3451 HOLMEAD PLACE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3451 HOLMEAD PLACE NW offer parking?
Yes, 3451 HOLMEAD PLACE NW offers parking.
Does 3451 HOLMEAD PLACE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3451 HOLMEAD PLACE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3451 HOLMEAD PLACE NW have a pool?
No, 3451 HOLMEAD PLACE NW does not have a pool.
Does 3451 HOLMEAD PLACE NW have accessible units?
No, 3451 HOLMEAD PLACE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3451 HOLMEAD PLACE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3451 HOLMEAD PLACE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3451 HOLMEAD PLACE NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3451 HOLMEAD PLACE NW does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Grand Parc
910 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
District
1401 S St NW
Washington, DC 20009
âme at Meridian Hill
2601 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
The Aria on L
300 L St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Maren
71 Potomac Avenue Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
J Linea
2009 8th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
5100 Connecticut Avenue
5100 Connecticut Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
The Flats at Dupont Circle
2000 N St NW
Washington, DC 20036

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University