Last updated July 10 2019 at 7:24 PM

3422 MINNESOTA AVE SE #1

3422 Minnesota Ave SE · No Longer Available
Location

3422 Minnesota Ave SE, Washington, DC 20019
Fort Dupont

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Unit 1 is a cozy and comfortable one bedroom, plus den apt. in Fort Dupont. The property features, hardwood floors, spacious living room and washer/dryer. Convenient to Downtown, Capitol Hill and Maryland Suburbs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3422 MINNESOTA AVE SE #1 have any available units?
3422 MINNESOTA AVE SE #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 3422 MINNESOTA AVE SE #1 currently offering any rent specials?
3422 MINNESOTA AVE SE #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3422 MINNESOTA AVE SE #1 pet-friendly?
No, 3422 MINNESOTA AVE SE #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3422 MINNESOTA AVE SE #1 offer parking?
Yes, 3422 MINNESOTA AVE SE #1 offers parking.
Does 3422 MINNESOTA AVE SE #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3422 MINNESOTA AVE SE #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3422 MINNESOTA AVE SE #1 have a pool?
No, 3422 MINNESOTA AVE SE #1 does not have a pool.
Does 3422 MINNESOTA AVE SE #1 have accessible units?
No, 3422 MINNESOTA AVE SE #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3422 MINNESOTA AVE SE #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3422 MINNESOTA AVE SE #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3422 MINNESOTA AVE SE #1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3422 MINNESOTA AVE SE #1 does not have units with air conditioning.
