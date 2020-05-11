Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3420 16th Street Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3420 16th Street Northwest
Last updated April 20 2020 at 4:20 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3420 16th Street Northwest
3420 16th Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Mount Pleasant
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
3420 16th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Mount Pleasant
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Unit type: Condominium; Number of bedrooms: 1; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: ; Parking: No Parking ; Monthly rent: $1995.00; IMRID23750
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3420 16th Street Northwest have any available units?
3420 16th Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 3420 16th Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
3420 16th Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3420 16th Street Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 3420 16th Street Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 3420 16th Street Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 3420 16th Street Northwest offers parking.
Does 3420 16th Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3420 16th Street Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3420 16th Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 3420 16th Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 3420 16th Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 3420 16th Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 3420 16th Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 3420 16th Street Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3420 16th Street Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 3420 16th Street Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Alban Towers
3700 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
eaves Glover Park
3850 Tunlaw Rd NW
Washington, DC 20007
1900 Lamont
1900 Lamont St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Uptown Apartments
1375 Fairmont St NW
Washington, DC 20009
14W Apartments
1315 W St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Normandie
6817 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20012
Park Pleasant Apartments I
3339 Mount Pleasant St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Connecticut House
4500 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Similar Pages
Washington 1 Bedrooms
Washington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with Parking
Washington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Columbia Heights
Adams Morgan
Logan Circle Shaw
Dupont Circle
Foggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No Ma
Capitol Hill
U Street
Apartments Near Colleges
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
Georgetown University