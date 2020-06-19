All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 16 2020 at 10:44 AM

3418 N STREET NW

3418 N Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3418 N Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming home with many updates, a great rear yard and a one car garage!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3418 N STREET NW have any available units?
3418 N STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3418 N STREET NW have?
Some of 3418 N STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3418 N STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
3418 N STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3418 N STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 3418 N STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3418 N STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 3418 N STREET NW offers parking.
Does 3418 N STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3418 N STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3418 N STREET NW have a pool?
No, 3418 N STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 3418 N STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 3418 N STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3418 N STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3418 N STREET NW has units with dishwashers.

