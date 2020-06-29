All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3415 5TH STREET SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3415 5TH STREET SE
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:43 AM

3415 5TH STREET SE

3415 5th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

3415 5th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3415 5TH STREET SE have any available units?
3415 5TH STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3415 5TH STREET SE have?
Some of 3415 5TH STREET SE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3415 5TH STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
3415 5TH STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3415 5TH STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 3415 5TH STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3415 5TH STREET SE offer parking?
No, 3415 5TH STREET SE does not offer parking.
Does 3415 5TH STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3415 5TH STREET SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3415 5TH STREET SE have a pool?
No, 3415 5TH STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 3415 5TH STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 3415 5TH STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3415 5TH STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3415 5TH STREET SE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Belgard
33 N St NE
Washington, DC 20002
1500 Mass
1500 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
The Lansburgh
425 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20004
The Swift at Petworth Metro
3828 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
The Apartments at CityCenter
799 10th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Arbor
3230 7th St NE
Washington, DC 20017
Oaklawn Terrace
3620 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
J Linea
2009 8th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University