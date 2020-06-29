Rent Calculator
3415 5TH STREET SE
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:43 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3415 5TH STREET SE
3415 5th Street Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
3415 5th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3415 5TH STREET SE have any available units?
3415 5TH STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3415 5TH STREET SE have?
Some of 3415 5TH STREET SE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan.
Amenities section
.
Is 3415 5TH STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
3415 5TH STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3415 5TH STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 3415 5TH STREET SE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 3415 5TH STREET SE offer parking?
No, 3415 5TH STREET SE does not offer parking.
Does 3415 5TH STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3415 5TH STREET SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3415 5TH STREET SE have a pool?
No, 3415 5TH STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 3415 5TH STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 3415 5TH STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3415 5TH STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3415 5TH STREET SE has units with dishwashers.
