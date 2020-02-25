3409 24th St Ne

Amenities

in unit laundry walk in closets microwave internet access range oven

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities internet access

Serious Inquiries Only. I prefer a phone call.

2yrs of employment & residential references must be verifiable. Job offer letter and/or 2 recent pay stubs are required.



Neighborhood: Washington-Woodridge/Brookland

The ideal place if youre looking for a quiet suburban lifestyle w/ the convenience and amenities of an urban location.



Studio basemt apt w/ private entrance;

Fully Furn Spacious Studio

Short Term Stay. Flexible arrangements.

Street Parking available.

Full size bed-pillows, linens & towels.

Spacious walk-in closet, dresser, hangers, nightstand, lamp, alarm clock.

Full Bathroom w/shower

Full Kitch w/ breakfast bar, 2 stools, cookware/kitchenware, 2 refrig, microwave, coffee maker, stove, & toaster oven

Living room w/ full-size futon sofa/bed

Corner Office area w/ desk, chair& floor lamp

Basic Cable TV/Wi-Fi

Iron/Ironing Board

En suite Washer & Dryer

All Utilities incl- water, gas, electric, internet

Woodridge is a quiet residential neighborhood located on the northeastern edge of Wash, D.C., bounded by Eastern Ave on the east, Michigan Ave to the north, South Dakota Ave and 18th St. to the west, and Bladensburg Rd to the south. Its central commercial strip is Rhode Island Ave NE. It is located near the neighborhood of Brookland, and the city of Mount Rainier, MD.

Metro accessible;one block to bus stop.short 8 min bus ride (82, 84, 86, T18, G8) to the Red line (Rhode Isl Ave or Brookland ). Commute to downtown in 20 minutes or less.

Sorry, but we can not accommodate pets.

Smoke-free. Drug-free NO parties.

NO subleasing allowed. Overnight guest staying over 3 days must be pre-approved.

Rates:

single occupancy-

double occupancy-

One month deposit is required

One month notice to vacate is required

Housekeeping fee time fee upon vacating.

Non-refundable credit check fee per applicant is required.

Call or text