All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3407 HIGH VIEW TERRACE SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3407 HIGH VIEW TERRACE SE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3407 HIGH VIEW TERRACE SE

3407 Highview Terrace SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3407 Highview Terrace SE, Washington, DC 20020
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3407 HIGH VIEW TERRACE SE have any available units?
3407 HIGH VIEW TERRACE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 3407 HIGH VIEW TERRACE SE currently offering any rent specials?
3407 HIGH VIEW TERRACE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3407 HIGH VIEW TERRACE SE pet-friendly?
No, 3407 HIGH VIEW TERRACE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3407 HIGH VIEW TERRACE SE offer parking?
No, 3407 HIGH VIEW TERRACE SE does not offer parking.
Does 3407 HIGH VIEW TERRACE SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3407 HIGH VIEW TERRACE SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3407 HIGH VIEW TERRACE SE have a pool?
No, 3407 HIGH VIEW TERRACE SE does not have a pool.
Does 3407 HIGH VIEW TERRACE SE have accessible units?
No, 3407 HIGH VIEW TERRACE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3407 HIGH VIEW TERRACE SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3407 HIGH VIEW TERRACE SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3407 HIGH VIEW TERRACE SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3407 HIGH VIEW TERRACE SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kenmore
5415 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
The Berkshire
4201 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Quebec House
2800 Quebec St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Park Terrace
1660 Lanier Pl NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Statesman
2020 F St NW
Washington, DC 20052
Twelve12
1212 4th St SE
Washington, DC 20001
Alto Towers
3206 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
The Santa Rosa
1712 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University