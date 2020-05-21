Rent Calculator
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3407 HIGH VIEW TERRACE SE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3407 HIGH VIEW TERRACE SE
3407 Highview Terrace SE
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
3407 Highview Terrace SE, Washington, DC 20020
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3407 HIGH VIEW TERRACE SE have any available units?
3407 HIGH VIEW TERRACE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 3407 HIGH VIEW TERRACE SE currently offering any rent specials?
3407 HIGH VIEW TERRACE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3407 HIGH VIEW TERRACE SE pet-friendly?
No, 3407 HIGH VIEW TERRACE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 3407 HIGH VIEW TERRACE SE offer parking?
No, 3407 HIGH VIEW TERRACE SE does not offer parking.
Does 3407 HIGH VIEW TERRACE SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3407 HIGH VIEW TERRACE SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3407 HIGH VIEW TERRACE SE have a pool?
No, 3407 HIGH VIEW TERRACE SE does not have a pool.
Does 3407 HIGH VIEW TERRACE SE have accessible units?
No, 3407 HIGH VIEW TERRACE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3407 HIGH VIEW TERRACE SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3407 HIGH VIEW TERRACE SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3407 HIGH VIEW TERRACE SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3407 HIGH VIEW TERRACE SE does not have units with air conditioning.
