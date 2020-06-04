3363 Blaine Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20019 River Terrace - Lily Ponds - Mayfair
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Very nice and comfortable 2br rowhome, in the convenient location of Washington, DC. Featuring Fresh paint, hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen and bathroom and new appliances. Basement with recessed lighting and a laundry room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3363 BLAINE ST NE have any available units?
3363 BLAINE ST NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3363 BLAINE ST NE have?
Some of 3363 BLAINE ST NE's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3363 BLAINE ST NE currently offering any rent specials?
3363 BLAINE ST NE is not currently offering any rent specials.