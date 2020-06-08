Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3353 BLAINE ST NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3353 BLAINE ST NE
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:59 PM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3353 BLAINE ST NE
3353 Blaine Street Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Location
3353 Blaine Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
River Terrace - Lily Ponds - Mayfair
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Renovated, shows well, great starter rental, porch, osp for 2 cars, lower level recreation room, newer kitchen and appliances, just painted. Great screened in porch.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3353 BLAINE ST NE have any available units?
3353 BLAINE ST NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3353 BLAINE ST NE have?
Some of 3353 BLAINE ST NE's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3353 BLAINE ST NE currently offering any rent specials?
3353 BLAINE ST NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3353 BLAINE ST NE pet-friendly?
No, 3353 BLAINE ST NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 3353 BLAINE ST NE offer parking?
Yes, 3353 BLAINE ST NE offers parking.
Does 3353 BLAINE ST NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3353 BLAINE ST NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3353 BLAINE ST NE have a pool?
No, 3353 BLAINE ST NE does not have a pool.
Does 3353 BLAINE ST NE have accessible units?
No, 3353 BLAINE ST NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3353 BLAINE ST NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3353 BLAINE ST NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Kenmore
5415 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
Yuma Gardens
3429 Yuma St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Bell Capitol Hill
1717 E Capitol St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Meridian Hill
2359 Ontario Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
2620 16th Street
2620 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Ore 82
82 I St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Calvert Woodley
2601 Woodley Pl NW
Washington, DC 20008
Willow & Maple
6918 Willow St NW
Washington, DC 20012
Similar Pages
Washington 1 Bedrooms
Washington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with Parking
Washington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Columbia Heights
Adams Morgan
Logan Circle Shaw
Dupont Circle
Foggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No Ma
Capitol Hill
U Street
Apartments Near Colleges
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
Georgetown University