335 H St NE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly new construction stainless steel media room

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed media room new construction pet friendly

PRICE DROP. Summer is coming don't miss out on the chance to have your own private rooftop overlooking all of H St!!!

In the heart of the Infamous H Street Corridor, sits this spectacular three bedroom three bath home. Brand new construction is just one of many perks this home has to offer.



Property Highlights:

- 3 BR 3 bath

- Office/Den area

- New construction

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Quartz Counter Tops

- Multi Level home

- Hardwood floors

- Good size bedrooms

- Spacious closets

- Open floor plan

- Pet friendly

- W/D in unit

- HUGE PRIVATE ROOFTOP DECK WITH AMAZING CITY VIEWS!!

- Steps from shops, dining, nightlife

- Walk to Whole foods

- H St trolley out front takes you to Union Station

- Bus routes out front

- Atlas Theater

- Trader Joes a short drive away



AVAILABLE NOW!!



(RLNE4456941)