Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator

333 2nd St, NE Apt 202 Available 07/16/20 Capitol Hill 1 Bedroom Furnished or Unfurnished with a View of The Hart Senate Building - This apartment is in an incredible location and has incredible style!

1 bedroom

1 bathroom

Open floor plan

High ceilings

Stainless steel appliances

Hardwood Floors

Granite counters

All utilities included in the rent.



Across the road from the Hart Senate Office Building

1 block from the Capitol

2 blocks to Union Station metro

Walk to Eastern Market, H Street, Barracks Row, Stanton Park

Walk to Museums, Restaurants and Shopping



Pet Fees

Application Fee: $60.00

Tenant Advantage Program: $25.00/ Month

No Smoking

Min Credit Score 600

Positive Rental History

Employment Verification



