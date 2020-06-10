Amenities
333 2nd St, NE Apt 202 Available 07/16/20 Capitol Hill 1 Bedroom Furnished or Unfurnished with a View of The Hart Senate Building - This apartment is in an incredible location and has incredible style!
1 bedroom
1 bathroom
Open floor plan
High ceilings
Stainless steel appliances
Hardwood Floors
Granite counters
All utilities included in the rent.
Across the road from the Hart Senate Office Building
1 block from the Capitol
2 blocks to Union Station metro
Walk to Eastern Market, H Street, Barracks Row, Stanton Park
Walk to Museums, Restaurants and Shopping
Pet Fees
Application Fee: $60.00
Tenant Advantage Program: $25.00/ Month
No Smoking
Min Credit Score 600
Positive Rental History
Employment Verification
(RLNE5425213)