Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

333 2nd St, NE Apt 202

333 2nd Street Northeast · (202) 759-6621
Location

333 2nd Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 333 2nd St, NE Apt 202 · Avail. Jul 16

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 639 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
333 2nd St, NE Apt 202 Available 07/16/20 Capitol Hill 1 Bedroom Furnished or Unfurnished with a View of The Hart Senate Building - This apartment is in an incredible location and has incredible style!
1 bedroom
1 bathroom
Open floor plan
High ceilings
Stainless steel appliances
Hardwood Floors
Granite counters
All utilities included in the rent.

Across the road from the Hart Senate Office Building
1 block from the Capitol
2 blocks to Union Station metro
Walk to Eastern Market, H Street, Barracks Row, Stanton Park
Walk to Museums, Restaurants and Shopping

Pet Fees
Application Fee: $60.00
Tenant Advantage Program: $25.00/ Month
No Smoking
Min Credit Score 600
Positive Rental History
Employment Verification

(RLNE5425213)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 2nd St, NE Apt 202 have any available units?
333 2nd St, NE Apt 202 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 333 2nd St, NE Apt 202 have?
Some of 333 2nd St, NE Apt 202's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 2nd St, NE Apt 202 currently offering any rent specials?
333 2nd St, NE Apt 202 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 2nd St, NE Apt 202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 333 2nd St, NE Apt 202 is pet friendly.
Does 333 2nd St, NE Apt 202 offer parking?
No, 333 2nd St, NE Apt 202 does not offer parking.
Does 333 2nd St, NE Apt 202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 333 2nd St, NE Apt 202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 2nd St, NE Apt 202 have a pool?
No, 333 2nd St, NE Apt 202 does not have a pool.
Does 333 2nd St, NE Apt 202 have accessible units?
No, 333 2nd St, NE Apt 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 333 2nd St, NE Apt 202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 333 2nd St, NE Apt 202 has units with dishwashers.
