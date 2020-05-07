Rent Calculator
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3319 12TH STREET NE
Last updated April 22 2019 at 10:40 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3319 12TH STREET NE
3319 12th Street Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
3319 12th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Brookland
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3319 12TH STREET NE have any available units?
3319 12TH STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 3319 12TH STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
3319 12TH STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3319 12TH STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 3319 12TH STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 3319 12TH STREET NE offer parking?
No, 3319 12TH STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 3319 12TH STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3319 12TH STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3319 12TH STREET NE have a pool?
No, 3319 12TH STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 3319 12TH STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 3319 12TH STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3319 12TH STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3319 12TH STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3319 12TH STREET NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3319 12TH STREET NE does not have units with air conditioning.
