Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3318 N STREET SE

3318 N Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3318 N Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20019
Fort Dupont

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Newly renovated in DC. Quiet neighborhood. Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Hardwood floors. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3318 N STREET SE have any available units?
3318 N STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3318 N STREET SE have?
Some of 3318 N STREET SE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3318 N STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
3318 N STREET SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3318 N STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 3318 N STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3318 N STREET SE offer parking?
No, 3318 N STREET SE does not offer parking.
Does 3318 N STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3318 N STREET SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3318 N STREET SE have a pool?
No, 3318 N STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 3318 N STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 3318 N STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3318 N STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3318 N STREET SE does not have units with dishwashers.
