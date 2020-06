Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated bbq/grill

You will love this beautifully updated townhouse withing a 15 minute walk to the metro or the H Street trolley line. Beautiful new kitchen and baths. Laundry in the home. A quiet tree lined street with a beautiful park along the river at the end of the street - a two minute walk. Run, walk, jog, take your dog for stick tosses, picnic, or relax. Very close and walk to RFK, Capitol Hill and H St. A private back yard for BBQs with friends and family. Easy Parking, too.