3301 Dubois Place Southeast, Washington, DC 20019 Fort Dupont
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
WOW! INCREDIBLE COMPLETELY RENOVATED 2 level 2 BDRM 2 BTH Landlord requires Security Dep and First Mo. Rent to be in Certified Funds. Credit Report and all Verifications to be reviewed by Landlord. Must submitt all documents at time of application
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3301 DUBOIS PLACE SE have any available units?
3301 DUBOIS PLACE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 3301 DUBOIS PLACE SE currently offering any rent specials?
3301 DUBOIS PLACE SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.