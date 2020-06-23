All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3301 DUBOIS PLACE SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3301 DUBOIS PLACE SE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3301 DUBOIS PLACE SE

3301 Dubois Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

3301 Dubois Place Southeast, Washington, DC 20019
Fort Dupont

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
WOW! INCREDIBLE COMPLETELY RENOVATED 2 level 2 BDRM 2 BTH Landlord requires Security Dep and First Mo. Rent to be in Certified Funds. Credit Report and all Verifications to be reviewed by Landlord. Must submitt all documents at time of application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3301 DUBOIS PLACE SE have any available units?
3301 DUBOIS PLACE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 3301 DUBOIS PLACE SE currently offering any rent specials?
3301 DUBOIS PLACE SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3301 DUBOIS PLACE SE pet-friendly?
No, 3301 DUBOIS PLACE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3301 DUBOIS PLACE SE offer parking?
No, 3301 DUBOIS PLACE SE does not offer parking.
Does 3301 DUBOIS PLACE SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3301 DUBOIS PLACE SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3301 DUBOIS PLACE SE have a pool?
No, 3301 DUBOIS PLACE SE does not have a pool.
Does 3301 DUBOIS PLACE SE have accessible units?
No, 3301 DUBOIS PLACE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3301 DUBOIS PLACE SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3301 DUBOIS PLACE SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3301 DUBOIS PLACE SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3301 DUBOIS PLACE SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Channel
950 Maine Ave SW
Washington, DC 20024
The Argonne
1629 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Gale Eckington
151 Q St NE
Washington, DC 20002
AVA NoMa
55 M St NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Bentley Apartments
1328 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
The Liz
1357 R Street
Washington, DC 20009
The Century
2651 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Park Naylor Apartments
2562 Naylor Rd SE
Washington, DC 20020

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University