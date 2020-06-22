All apartments in Washington
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

3301 D St Se

3301 D Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3301 D Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20019
Fort Dupont

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Stunning 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Condo in the heart of DC! Entering this renovated unit you are met with the gorgeous brand new vinyl flooring found as well the fresh paint found throughout. The spacious living room features ample natural light leading to dining room. The kitchen boasts ample cabinet & counter space. The bedrooms each feature generous closet space, great natural light & light fixture + fan. Located minutes away from Downtown and with its convenient access to 295, Minnesota Avenue & East Capitol Street this unit is perfectly located and available now so do not miss your chance!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3301 D St Se have any available units?
3301 D St Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 3301 D St Se currently offering any rent specials?
3301 D St Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3301 D St Se pet-friendly?
No, 3301 D St Se is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3301 D St Se offer parking?
No, 3301 D St Se does not offer parking.
Does 3301 D St Se have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3301 D St Se does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3301 D St Se have a pool?
No, 3301 D St Se does not have a pool.
Does 3301 D St Se have accessible units?
No, 3301 D St Se does not have accessible units.
Does 3301 D St Se have units with dishwashers?
No, 3301 D St Se does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3301 D St Se have units with air conditioning?
No, 3301 D St Se does not have units with air conditioning.

