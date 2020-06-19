All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 330 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast, Apt 302.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
330 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast, Apt 302
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:45 PM

330 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast, Apt 302

330 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast · (301) 412-9093
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Brookland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

330 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Brookland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Sunny, bright and beautiful 2 BR/1 BA in Edgewood! This top floor unit has beautiful hardwood floors, washer and dryer in the unit, dishwasher and a microwave. All utilities are included in the rent! This unit can be rented fully furnished for $2,350/month!

Commuter's dream location only 1/2 miles away from RIA metro (red line), one block from P6, D8, G2 bus lines, close to bike shares, Metropolitan Branch Trail, route 50/ I-395, Catholic, Howard and Trinity Universities, close proximity to the heart of Bloomingdale, with restaurants and shops at Rhode Island Row, Brookland's Monroe Street, and Saturday Farmer's Market.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. The property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast, Apt 302 have any available units?
330 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast, Apt 302 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 330 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast, Apt 302 have?
Some of 330 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast, Apt 302's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast, Apt 302 currently offering any rent specials?
330 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast, Apt 302 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast, Apt 302 pet-friendly?
No, 330 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast, Apt 302 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 330 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast, Apt 302 offer parking?
No, 330 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast, Apt 302 does not offer parking.
Does 330 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast, Apt 302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 330 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast, Apt 302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast, Apt 302 have a pool?
No, 330 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast, Apt 302 does not have a pool.
Does 330 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast, Apt 302 have accessible units?
No, 330 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast, Apt 302 does not have accessible units.
Does 330 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast, Apt 302 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 330 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast, Apt 302 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 330 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast, Apt 302?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

301M
301 M Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
Capitol View on 14th
2420 14th Street Nw
Washington, DC 20009
The Archer
3701 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Bristol House
1400 20th St NW
Washington, DC 20036
Parc Riverside
1011 1st St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Holmead
3435 Holmead Pl NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Arcadia
3614 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
3333 Wisconsin Avenue
3333 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity