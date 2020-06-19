330 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast, Apt 302

Amenities

Sunny, bright and beautiful 2 BR/1 BA in Edgewood! This top floor unit has beautiful hardwood floors, washer and dryer in the unit, dishwasher and a microwave. All utilities are included in the rent! This unit can be rented fully furnished for $2,350/month!



Commuter's dream location only 1/2 miles away from RIA metro (red line), one block from P6, D8, G2 bus lines, close to bike shares, Metropolitan Branch Trail, route 50/ I-395, Catholic, Howard and Trinity Universities, close proximity to the heart of Bloomingdale, with restaurants and shops at Rhode Island Row, Brookland's Monroe Street, and Saturday Farmer's Market.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. The property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.