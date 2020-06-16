329 Rhode Island Ave NE #302

Amenities

329 Rhode Island Ave #302 - Spacious two bedroom 2 bath unit located in the heart of the vibrant Eckington neighborhood. The apartment is located in a 1927 historic building with modern features such as premium stainless steel appliances, maple kitchen cabinets, solid hardwood floors, ceramic tile in the bath, central air and in-unit washer/dryer. The building includes an onsite gym, and rooftop patio/deck.



Walking distance (2 Blocks) to the Rhode Island metro (red line), Metropolitan Branch Trail, multiple restaurants and stores, and easy access to G8, D8, & P6 bus routes.



Available for showings M-F from 9-4 For more information or to schedule a virtual tour please contact First Priority Management at 202-595-1931



RENTAL FEATURES



*Lots of light/Bright

*Washer dryer in Unit

*Stainless steel appliances

*Hardwood floors

*Wine refrigerator



COMMUNITY FEATURES



*Secured Entry

*Near Transportation



