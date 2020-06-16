All apartments in Washington
329 Rhode Island Ave NE #302
329 Rhode Island Ave NE #302

329 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast · (202) 595-1931 ext. 104
Location

329 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Eckington

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 329 Rhode Island Ave NE #302 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 873 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
329 Rhode Island Ave #302 - Spacious two bedroom 2 bath unit located in the heart of the vibrant Eckington neighborhood. The apartment is located in a 1927 historic building with modern features such as premium stainless steel appliances, maple kitchen cabinets, solid hardwood floors, ceramic tile in the bath, central air and in-unit washer/dryer. The building includes an onsite gym, and rooftop patio/deck.

Walking distance (2 Blocks) to the Rhode Island metro (red line), Metropolitan Branch Trail, multiple restaurants and stores, and easy access to G8, D8, & P6 bus routes.

Available for showings M-F from 9-4 For more information or to schedule a virtual tour please contact First Priority Management at 202-595-1931

RENTAL FEATURES

*Lots of light/Bright
*Washer dryer in Unit
*Stainless steel appliances
*Hardwood floors
*Wine refrigerator

COMMUNITY FEATURES

*Secured Entry
*Near Transportation

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

