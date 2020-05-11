Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 326 ONEIDA STREET NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
326 ONEIDA STREET NE
Last updated February 14 2020 at 4:18 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
326 ONEIDA STREET NE
326 Oneida Street Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
326 Oneida Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20011
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Fresh paint***Hardwood floor**Simply beautiful***Walking distant to/from FT Totten metro**
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 326 ONEIDA STREET NE have any available units?
326 ONEIDA STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 326 ONEIDA STREET NE have?
Some of 326 ONEIDA STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 326 ONEIDA STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
326 ONEIDA STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 ONEIDA STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 326 ONEIDA STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 326 ONEIDA STREET NE offer parking?
No, 326 ONEIDA STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 326 ONEIDA STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 326 ONEIDA STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 ONEIDA STREET NE have a pool?
No, 326 ONEIDA STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 326 ONEIDA STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 326 ONEIDA STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 326 ONEIDA STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 326 ONEIDA STREET NE has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Saratoga
4601 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Paramount Apartments
829 Quincy St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Bell Capitol Hill
1717 E Capitol St SE
Washington, DC 20003
i5 Union Market
320 Florida Avenue Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
AVA NoMa
55 M St NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Archer
3701 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Maple View Flats
2228 Martin Luther King Junior Avenue Southeast
Washington, DC 20020
Foundry Lofts
301 Tingey St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Similar Pages
Washington 1 Bedrooms
Washington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with Parking
Washington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Columbia Heights
Adams Morgan
Logan Circle Shaw
Dupont Circle
Foggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No Ma
Capitol Hill
U Street
Apartments Near Colleges
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
Georgetown University