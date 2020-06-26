Rent Calculator
326 D ST SE
326 D Street Southeast
·
No Longer Available
326 D Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
ice maker
microwave
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
parking
Stunning, modern three-bedroom, two-bath rowhouse just steps from Capitol South Metro Station and the House office buildings. Large, bright rooms with hardwood floors throughout.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Does 326 D ST SE have any available units?
326 D ST SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 326 D ST SE have?
Some of 326 D ST SE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 326 D ST SE currently offering any rent specials?
326 D ST SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 D ST SE pet-friendly?
No, 326 D ST SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 326 D ST SE offer parking?
Yes, 326 D ST SE offers parking.
Does 326 D ST SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 326 D ST SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 D ST SE have a pool?
No, 326 D ST SE does not have a pool.
Does 326 D ST SE have accessible units?
No, 326 D ST SE does not have accessible units.
Does 326 D ST SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 326 D ST SE has units with dishwashers.
