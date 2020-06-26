All apartments in Washington
326 D ST SE

326 D Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

326 D Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Stunning, modern three-bedroom, two-bath rowhouse just steps from Capitol South Metro Station and the House office buildings. Large, bright rooms with hardwood floors throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 D ST SE have any available units?
326 D ST SE doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 326 D ST SE have?
Some of 326 D ST SE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher.
Is 326 D ST SE currently offering any rent specials?
326 D ST SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 D ST SE pet-friendly?
No, 326 D ST SE is not pet friendly.
Does 326 D ST SE offer parking?
Yes, 326 D ST SE offers parking.
Does 326 D ST SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 326 D ST SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 D ST SE have a pool?
No, 326 D ST SE does not have a pool.
Does 326 D ST SE have accessible units?
No, 326 D ST SE does not have accessible units.
Does 326 D ST SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 326 D ST SE has units with dishwashers.
