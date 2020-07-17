3253 SUTTON PLACE NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Sparkling upper-level end-unit townhome in sought after Sutton Place. Newly renovated kitchen features soft-close shaker cabinets, gorgeous Quartz counters, stainless steel Samsung appliances and modern tile flooring. Spacious dining and living area with recessed lighting, crown molding, parquet floors, wood burning fireplace and generous built-ins. Updated bathrooms including fresh new master bath, complete with subway-tiled shower/bath surround, new vanity, flooring, lighting, fixtures and hardware. Replacement windows on three sides of the home allows for maximum natural light throughout. Washer and dryer on bedroom level. Pet-friendly community (considered case by case) with swimming pool, 24 hour security gate, and parking. Walk to Wagshal's, Starbucks, shops, stores, easy access to bus at the corner and only 1.4 miles to Tenleytown Metro. Pets 20lbs or less will be considered on a case by case with additional fee. 24 month minimum lease. Smoking not permitted. Professionally cleaned and ready for move-in.