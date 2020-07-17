All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3253 SUTTON PLACE NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3253 SUTTON PLACE NW
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:37 PM

3253 SUTTON PLACE NW

3253 Sutton Place Northwest · (301) 298-1001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3253 Sutton Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$3,600

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1332 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Sparkling upper-level end-unit townhome in sought after Sutton Place. Newly renovated kitchen features soft-close shaker cabinets, gorgeous Quartz counters, stainless steel Samsung appliances and modern tile flooring. Spacious dining and living area with recessed lighting, crown molding, parquet floors, wood burning fireplace and generous built-ins. Updated bathrooms including fresh new master bath, complete with subway-tiled shower/bath surround, new vanity, flooring, lighting, fixtures and hardware. Replacement windows on three sides of the home allows for maximum natural light throughout. Washer and dryer on bedroom level. Pet-friendly community (considered case by case) with swimming pool, 24 hour security gate, and parking. Walk to Wagshal's, Starbucks, shops, stores, easy access to bus at the corner and only 1.4 miles to Tenleytown Metro. Pets 20lbs or less will be considered on a case by case with additional fee. 24 month minimum lease. Smoking not permitted. Professionally cleaned and ready for move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3253 SUTTON PLACE NW have any available units?
3253 SUTTON PLACE NW has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3253 SUTTON PLACE NW have?
Some of 3253 SUTTON PLACE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3253 SUTTON PLACE NW currently offering any rent specials?
3253 SUTTON PLACE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3253 SUTTON PLACE NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3253 SUTTON PLACE NW is pet friendly.
Does 3253 SUTTON PLACE NW offer parking?
Yes, 3253 SUTTON PLACE NW offers parking.
Does 3253 SUTTON PLACE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3253 SUTTON PLACE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3253 SUTTON PLACE NW have a pool?
Yes, 3253 SUTTON PLACE NW has a pool.
Does 3253 SUTTON PLACE NW have accessible units?
No, 3253 SUTTON PLACE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3253 SUTTON PLACE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3253 SUTTON PLACE NW has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3253 SUTTON PLACE NW?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bell Capitol Hill
1717 E Capitol St SE
Washington, DC 20003
The Alden
2620 13th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Roberta
5429 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
Louis at 14th
1920 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
14W Apartments
1315 W St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Cromwell Apartments
1515 Ogden St NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Park Monroe Apartments
3300 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Loree Grand at Union Place
250 K St NE
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDLaurel, MD
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleCapitol HillFoggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No MaU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity