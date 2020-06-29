Rent Calculator
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3240 BANNEKER DRIVE NE
Last updated October 25 2019 at 4:08 AM
1 of 14
3240 BANNEKER DRIVE NE
3240 Banneker Drive Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3240 Banneker Drive Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln
Amenities
parking
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
Large 2 BR/ 2 full baths! Large rooms. Two great outdoorspaces one off the master bedroom. Large kitchen. Gas fireplace. New carpet and paint. Assigned parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3240 BANNEKER DRIVE NE have any available units?
3240 BANNEKER DRIVE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 3240 BANNEKER DRIVE NE currently offering any rent specials?
3240 BANNEKER DRIVE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3240 BANNEKER DRIVE NE pet-friendly?
No, 3240 BANNEKER DRIVE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 3240 BANNEKER DRIVE NE offer parking?
Yes, 3240 BANNEKER DRIVE NE offers parking.
Does 3240 BANNEKER DRIVE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3240 BANNEKER DRIVE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3240 BANNEKER DRIVE NE have a pool?
No, 3240 BANNEKER DRIVE NE does not have a pool.
Does 3240 BANNEKER DRIVE NE have accessible units?
No, 3240 BANNEKER DRIVE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3240 BANNEKER DRIVE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3240 BANNEKER DRIVE NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3240 BANNEKER DRIVE NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3240 BANNEKER DRIVE NE does not have units with air conditioning.
