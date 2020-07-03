3235 SUTTON PLACE NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool tennis court

Just Listed! Sought- after 2BR/2.5BA upper level townhome in premium location in Sutton Place community, with wonderful park views from balcony. The home features a Renovated table-space Kitchen with white cabinets, new appliances, new ceramic tile floor and granite counters. Spacious Living Room with wood burning fireplace offers French doors opening to a large balcony with beautiful park-like views. Dining Area and Powder Room complete the main level. The upper level features a spacious Owners Suite with en-suite Bath, and large closets; an additional Bedroom with an en-suite Bath, and washer/dryer. Good closet and storage space throughout. Replacement windows, fresh paint, turn-key condition. Set in pet-friendly community with pool, tennis, 24-hour gated security, and 2 parking spots - this home offers a quiet retreat while enjoying the convenience of city living. Walk to public transport (bus at the gatehouse takes you downtown!), shops, restaurants, American University and more! Also for sale $699,000.