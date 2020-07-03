All apartments in Washington
3235 SUTTON PLACE NW
Last updated January 10 2020 at 12:01 AM

3235 SUTTON PLACE NW

3235 Sutton Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3235 Sutton Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
tennis court
Just Listed! Sought- after 2BR/2.5BA upper level townhome in premium location in Sutton Place community, with wonderful park views from balcony. The home features a Renovated table-space Kitchen with white cabinets, new appliances, new ceramic tile floor and granite counters. Spacious Living Room with wood burning fireplace offers French doors opening to a large balcony with beautiful park-like views. Dining Area and Powder Room complete the main level. The upper level features a spacious Owners Suite with en-suite Bath, and large closets; an additional Bedroom with an en-suite Bath, and washer/dryer. Good closet and storage space throughout. Replacement windows, fresh paint, turn-key condition. Set in pet-friendly community with pool, tennis, 24-hour gated security, and 2 parking spots - this home offers a quiet retreat while enjoying the convenience of city living. Walk to public transport (bus at the gatehouse takes you downtown!), shops, restaurants, American University and more! Also for sale $699,000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3235 SUTTON PLACE NW have any available units?
3235 SUTTON PLACE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3235 SUTTON PLACE NW have?
Some of 3235 SUTTON PLACE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3235 SUTTON PLACE NW currently offering any rent specials?
3235 SUTTON PLACE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3235 SUTTON PLACE NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3235 SUTTON PLACE NW is pet friendly.
Does 3235 SUTTON PLACE NW offer parking?
Yes, 3235 SUTTON PLACE NW offers parking.
Does 3235 SUTTON PLACE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3235 SUTTON PLACE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3235 SUTTON PLACE NW have a pool?
Yes, 3235 SUTTON PLACE NW has a pool.
Does 3235 SUTTON PLACE NW have accessible units?
No, 3235 SUTTON PLACE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3235 SUTTON PLACE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3235 SUTTON PLACE NW has units with dishwashers.

