3235 15TH PLACE SE

Amenities
Great value! Semi-detached, three-level, 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom Townhome features eat-in kitchen, washer/dryer, storage, huge yard and private parking. Master Suite has walk-in closet and private bath. Three block walk to a bevy of eateries, Wells Fargo Bank, Giant Foods Grocery Store, IHOP, Enterprise CarShare, Zipcar and shopping. Ten minute stroll to Congress Heights Metro Station, and Washington Wizards-Mystics Training Facility. Quick commute to Department of Homeland Security, Joint Base Bolling Anacostia, Interstate 295, 395, Nationals Park, Navy Yard, The Wharf, Capital Hill, National Harbor and MGM Grand Casino. Housing Choice Voucher Recipients welcomed and encouraged to apply!