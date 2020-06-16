All apartments in Washington
3235 15TH PLACE SE
Last updated April 19 2020 at 5:50 PM

3235 15TH PLACE SE

3235 15th Place Southeast · (202) 742-7290
Location

3235 15th Place Southeast, Washington, DC 20020

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1888 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Great value! Semi-detached, three-level, 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom Townhome features eat-in kitchen, washer/dryer, storage, huge yard and private parking. Master Suite has walk-in closet and private bath. Three block walk to a bevy of eateries, Wells Fargo Bank, Giant Foods Grocery Store, IHOP, Enterprise CarShare, Zipcar and shopping. Ten minute stroll to Congress Heights Metro Station, and Washington Wizards-Mystics Training Facility. Quick commute to Department of Homeland Security, Joint Base Bolling Anacostia, Interstate 295, 395, Nationals Park, Navy Yard, The Wharf, Capital Hill, National Harbor and MGM Grand Casino. Housing Choice Voucher Recipients welcomed and encouraged to apply!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3235 15TH PLACE SE have any available units?
3235 15TH PLACE SE has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 3235 15TH PLACE SE currently offering any rent specials?
3235 15TH PLACE SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3235 15TH PLACE SE pet-friendly?
No, 3235 15TH PLACE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3235 15TH PLACE SE offer parking?
Yes, 3235 15TH PLACE SE does offer parking.
Does 3235 15TH PLACE SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3235 15TH PLACE SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3235 15TH PLACE SE have a pool?
No, 3235 15TH PLACE SE does not have a pool.
Does 3235 15TH PLACE SE have accessible units?
No, 3235 15TH PLACE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3235 15TH PLACE SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3235 15TH PLACE SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3235 15TH PLACE SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3235 15TH PLACE SE does not have units with air conditioning.
