Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3232 O STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3232 O STREET NW
Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:22 PM
1 of 29
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3232 O STREET NW
3232 O Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Georgetown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
3232 O Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3232 O STREET NW have any available units?
3232 O STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 3232 O STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
3232 O STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3232 O STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 3232 O STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 3232 O STREET NW offer parking?
No, 3232 O STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 3232 O STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3232 O STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3232 O STREET NW have a pool?
No, 3232 O STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 3232 O STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 3232 O STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3232 O STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3232 O STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3232 O STREET NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3232 O STREET NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
2000 Connecticut
2000 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Twin Oaks West
3800 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
3825 Georgia
3825 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
Meridian at Gallery Place
450 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
1350 Florida Avenue
1350 Florida Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Aria on L
300 L St NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Barclay
1616 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
J Linea
2009 8th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
Similar Pages
Washington 1 Bedrooms
Washington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with Parking
Washington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Columbia Heights
Adams Morgan
Logan Circle Shaw
Dupont Circle
Foggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No Ma
Capitol Hill
U Street
Apartments Near Colleges
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
Georgetown University