All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3232 O STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3232 O STREET NW
Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:22 PM

3232 O STREET NW

3232 O Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Georgetown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3232 O Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3232 O STREET NW have any available units?
3232 O STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 3232 O STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
3232 O STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3232 O STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 3232 O STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3232 O STREET NW offer parking?
No, 3232 O STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 3232 O STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3232 O STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3232 O STREET NW have a pool?
No, 3232 O STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 3232 O STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 3232 O STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3232 O STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3232 O STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3232 O STREET NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3232 O STREET NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2000 Connecticut
2000 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Twin Oaks West
3800 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
3825 Georgia
3825 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
Meridian at Gallery Place
450 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
1350 Florida Avenue
1350 Florida Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Aria on L
300 L St NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Barclay
1616 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
J Linea
2009 8th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University