Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Spacious with lovely new updates of quartz countertops and new stainless appliances. New light fixtures throughout as well in this two bedroom, two and a half bath townhouse. Beautiful living room with fireplace and built in bookcases and a mounted television. Hardwood floors throughout the house. Enjoy the private brick terrace off the living room. Close to restaurants, shopping, Starbucks & More! Pictures will be added 5/20.