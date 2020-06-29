All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3211 Cherry Hill Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3211 Cherry Hill Ln
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

3211 Cherry Hill Ln

3211 Cherry Hill Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Georgetown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3211 Cherry Hill Lane Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $2,890* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $3,290* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $3,990* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $4,190/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes.

Show up and start living from day one in Washington with this lovely one-bedroom Blueground apartment. Youll love coming home to this thoughtfully furnished, beautifully designed, and fully-equipped Georgetown home. (ID #WDC110)

Designed With You In Mind

As with any Blueground apartment, youll find a thoughtfully designed space complete with beautiful furniture and a fully-equipped kitchen in this one-bedroom property. And, thanks to our superior quality mattresses, luxury linens, and towels, you can relax knowing youll always feel comfortably at home. When youre ready for some fun, you can take in the Washington vibes or bring the entertainment to you with the premium wireless speaker or smart TV. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.

Sleeping Arrangements

Queen Bed, 63in/160cm

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

This furnished rental is situated in Georgetown, a picturesque area home to a mix of diplomats, families, and students. Georgetown University is located here, adding a easy going vibe to the historic neighborhood. Georgetown is actually older than D.C. itself, which is evident in the architecture. Old row homes and cobblestone streets contrast the other more modern parts of the city. Offering culture and shopping, Georgetown attracts both locals and out-of-towners searching for good eats and best buys. For those who appreciate nature and outdoor activities, rent a kayak or paddleboard and enjoy the Potomac River up close. Or, stay on land and explore the many running trails. The White House is only eight minutes away with public transportation. Conveniently, Reagan National Airport is 30 minutes away with public transit, and Dulles International Airport is about 30 minutes by car.

A Few Things To Note

Building amenities may have an extra cost.
This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3211 Cherry Hill Ln have any available units?
3211 Cherry Hill Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 3211 Cherry Hill Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3211 Cherry Hill Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3211 Cherry Hill Ln pet-friendly?
No, 3211 Cherry Hill Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3211 Cherry Hill Ln offer parking?
No, 3211 Cherry Hill Ln does not offer parking.
Does 3211 Cherry Hill Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3211 Cherry Hill Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3211 Cherry Hill Ln have a pool?
No, 3211 Cherry Hill Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3211 Cherry Hill Ln have accessible units?
No, 3211 Cherry Hill Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3211 Cherry Hill Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3211 Cherry Hill Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3211 Cherry Hill Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 3211 Cherry Hill Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

425 Mass
425 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Batley
1270 4th Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
The Residences at Eastern Market
777 C St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Crestwood
3900 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20011
Insignia on M
1111 New Jersey Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
Richman Towers
3055 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Parkwest
2929 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
J Linea
2009 8th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University