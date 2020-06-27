321 F St NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking media room

Happy H Street Row Home with Parking! - This lovely 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom rowhome has everything you need! This property is perfect for entertaining, with large living with decorative brick fireplace, dining, and kitchen areas flooded with natural light. Cooking is a delight in this bright kitchen featuring quartz countertops, double-door refrigerator, combo washer/dryer, and gas range oven. Large cabinets provide plenty of storage! Head out the back door to find an enclosed brick patio and off-street parking pad.



As you pass the half bathroom, head upstairs to find three spacious bedrooms. The natural light you will see in the back bedroom (with an adorable Juliet balcony) and the front bedroom (with three bay windows) is striking! The updated full bathroom with floor to ceiling tiled shower completes the home on this level. The original wood floors and gorgeous exposed brick make this home warm and inviting!



The location of this home is truly unbeatable. H Street corridor, with everything it offers, is only steps away. There is a Whole Foods three blocks away, so forget about tiresome grocery store runs. There are countless shops, bars, restaurants, and venues like the Apollo Theater nearby. The Street Car can take you downtown, or you can simply walk to Union Station. The Capitol Hill neighborhood with its lovely green spaces is only a short walk away. This location offers you all the best of DC.



A security deposit of one month rent due upon signing the lease. Tenants are responsible for all utilities: gas, electric and water for a flat $50. Sorry, no pets!



(RLNE5036388)