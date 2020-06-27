All apartments in Washington
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

321 F St NE

321 F Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

321 F Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Happy H Street Row Home with Parking! - This lovely 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom rowhome has everything you need! This property is perfect for entertaining, with large living with decorative brick fireplace, dining, and kitchen areas flooded with natural light. Cooking is a delight in this bright kitchen featuring quartz countertops, double-door refrigerator, combo washer/dryer, and gas range oven. Large cabinets provide plenty of storage! Head out the back door to find an enclosed brick patio and off-street parking pad.

As you pass the half bathroom, head upstairs to find three spacious bedrooms. The natural light you will see in the back bedroom (with an adorable Juliet balcony) and the front bedroom (with three bay windows) is striking! The updated full bathroom with floor to ceiling tiled shower completes the home on this level. The original wood floors and gorgeous exposed brick make this home warm and inviting!

The location of this home is truly unbeatable. H Street corridor, with everything it offers, is only steps away. There is a Whole Foods three blocks away, so forget about tiresome grocery store runs. There are countless shops, bars, restaurants, and venues like the Apollo Theater nearby. The Street Car can take you downtown, or you can simply walk to Union Station. The Capitol Hill neighborhood with its lovely green spaces is only a short walk away. This location offers you all the best of DC.

A security deposit of one month rent due upon signing the lease. Tenants are responsible for all utilities: gas, electric and water for a flat $50. Sorry, no pets!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5036388)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 F St NE have any available units?
321 F St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 321 F St NE have?
Some of 321 F St NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 F St NE currently offering any rent specials?
321 F St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 F St NE pet-friendly?
No, 321 F St NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 321 F St NE offer parking?
Yes, 321 F St NE offers parking.
Does 321 F St NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 321 F St NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 F St NE have a pool?
No, 321 F St NE does not have a pool.
Does 321 F St NE have accessible units?
No, 321 F St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 321 F St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 321 F St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
