Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3206 15TH PLACE SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3206 15TH PLACE SE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 26
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3206 15TH PLACE SE
3206 15th Place Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Location
3206 15th Place Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Congress Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3206 15TH PLACE SE have any available units?
3206 15TH PLACE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 3206 15TH PLACE SE currently offering any rent specials?
3206 15TH PLACE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3206 15TH PLACE SE pet-friendly?
No, 3206 15TH PLACE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 3206 15TH PLACE SE offer parking?
No, 3206 15TH PLACE SE does not offer parking.
Does 3206 15TH PLACE SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3206 15TH PLACE SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3206 15TH PLACE SE have a pool?
No, 3206 15TH PLACE SE does not have a pool.
Does 3206 15TH PLACE SE have accessible units?
No, 3206 15TH PLACE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3206 15TH PLACE SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3206 15TH PLACE SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3206 15TH PLACE SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3206 15TH PLACE SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Statesman
2020 F St NW
Washington, DC 20052
AVA NoMa
55 M St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Meridian at Gallery Place
450 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
1350 Florida Avenue
1350 Florida Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Brandywine
4545 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
901W
901 W Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
Cromwell Apartments
1515 Ogden St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Remington Apartments
601 24th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20037
Similar Pages
Washington 1 Bedrooms
Washington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with Parking
Washington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Columbia Heights
Adams Morgan
Logan Circle Shaw
Dupont Circle
Foggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No Ma
Capitol Hill
U Street
Apartments Near Colleges
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
Georgetown University