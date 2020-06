Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities playground garage pet friendly tennis court

Close in DC **Short Term** Lease only Feb - July - Magnificent Georgian Colonial in the heart of Chevy Chase, DC. Corner Lot, High ceilings and lots of natural light, Vintage details, Screened in porch, finished basement and 4th floor Loft, Fenced in side yard and detached garage.



One block from Lafayette Park Complex with playgrounds, & Tennis. On Bus Line, Short term rental only. 6 months.....



No Cats Allowed



