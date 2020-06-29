320 61ST ST NE #102

Amenities
Beautiful Art Deco, Style Contemporary Condo Fully Renovated in Dec 2019* Within 5 minutes walking distance to the Metro* Property Boast Multi- Hues of Custom Painted Grey Tones*Gleaming Hardwood Floors throughout* Large Open Kitchen with Italian Granite Counter-Tops,* Stainless Steel Upgraded Appliances,*42 inch Cabinets* 3 Large Bedrooms, and two full baths* MBR Suite is privately nestled on a separate wing of the property, features a HUGE Master-Bath, with a Jacuzzi tub, an upgraded features and cabinetry! Condo conveys with (2) private parking spaces, secured access, and well maintained Boutique condo building, Hurry this wont last!!