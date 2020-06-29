320 61ST ST NE #102

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful Art Deco, Style Contemporary Condo Fully Renovated in Dec 2019* Within 5 minutes walking distance to the Metro* Property Boast Multi- Hues of Custom Painted Grey Tones*Gleaming Hardwood Floors throughout* Large Open Kitchen with Italian Granite Counter-Tops,* Stainless Steel Upgraded Appliances,*42 inch Cabinets* 3 Large Bedrooms, and two full baths* MBR Suite is privately nestled on a separate wing of the property, features a HUGE Master-Bath, with a Jacuzzi tub, an upgraded features and cabinetry! Condo conveys with (2) private parking spaces, secured access, and well maintained Boutique condo building, Hurry this wont last!!