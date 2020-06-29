All apartments in Washington
320 61ST ST NE #102
Last updated January 18 2020 at 5:16 PM

320 61ST ST NE #102

320 61st Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

320 61st Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful Art Deco, Style Contemporary Condo Fully Renovated in Dec 2019* Within 5 minutes walking distance to the Metro* Property Boast Multi- Hues of Custom Painted Grey Tones*Gleaming Hardwood Floors throughout* Large Open Kitchen with Italian Granite Counter-Tops,* Stainless Steel Upgraded Appliances,*42 inch Cabinets* 3 Large Bedrooms, and two full baths* MBR Suite is privately nestled on a separate wing of the property, features a HUGE Master-Bath, with a Jacuzzi tub, an upgraded features and cabinetry! Condo conveys with (2) private parking spaces, secured access, and well maintained Boutique condo building, Hurry this wont last!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

