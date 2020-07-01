All apartments in Washington
317 Shepherd St NW
317 Shepherd St NW

317 Shepherd Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

317 Shepherd Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located in a historic mansion in Petworth DC spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath available now! Walk to the Petworth Metro, shops bars and so much more!
Great location!

PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:
- 2 BR
- 1 BATH
- Gas cooking
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Stainless steel appliances
- Washer and dryer
- Tons of windows on first floor
- White appliances and cabinets
- Carpet in master bedroom
- Master has tons of windows and walk in closet
- Second bedroom has good sized closet and hardwood floors
- Central AC
- Pets ok
- Street parking
- All utilities paid by tenant

AVAILABLE NOW

(RLNE5355346)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 Shepherd St NW have any available units?
317 Shepherd St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 317 Shepherd St NW have?
Some of 317 Shepherd St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 Shepherd St NW currently offering any rent specials?
317 Shepherd St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 Shepherd St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 317 Shepherd St NW is pet friendly.
Does 317 Shepherd St NW offer parking?
No, 317 Shepherd St NW does not offer parking.
Does 317 Shepherd St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 317 Shepherd St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 Shepherd St NW have a pool?
No, 317 Shepherd St NW does not have a pool.
Does 317 Shepherd St NW have accessible units?
No, 317 Shepherd St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 317 Shepherd St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 317 Shepherd St NW does not have units with dishwashers.

