317 Shepherd St NW

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly all utils included stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Located in a historic mansion in Petworth DC spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath available now! Walk to the Petworth Metro, shops bars and so much more!

Great location!



PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:

- 2 BR

- 1 BATH

- Gas cooking

- Hardwood floors throughout

- Stainless steel appliances

- Washer and dryer

- Tons of windows on first floor

- White appliances and cabinets

- Carpet in master bedroom

- Master has tons of windows and walk in closet

- Second bedroom has good sized closet and hardwood floors

- Central AC

- Pets ok

- Street parking

- All utilities paid by tenant



AVAILABLE NOW



(RLNE5355346)