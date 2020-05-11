Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
314 CHANNING STREET NE
314 Channing Street Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
314 Channing Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Brookland
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 314 CHANNING STREET NE have any available units?
314 CHANNING STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 314 CHANNING STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
314 CHANNING STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 CHANNING STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 314 CHANNING STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 314 CHANNING STREET NE offer parking?
No, 314 CHANNING STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 314 CHANNING STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 314 CHANNING STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 CHANNING STREET NE have a pool?
No, 314 CHANNING STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 314 CHANNING STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 314 CHANNING STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 314 CHANNING STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 314 CHANNING STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 314 CHANNING STREET NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 314 CHANNING STREET NE does not have units with air conditioning.
