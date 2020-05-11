All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 314 CHANNING STREET NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
314 CHANNING STREET NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

314 CHANNING STREET NE

314 Channing Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Brookland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

314 Channing Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Brookland

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 CHANNING STREET NE have any available units?
314 CHANNING STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 314 CHANNING STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
314 CHANNING STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 CHANNING STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 314 CHANNING STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 314 CHANNING STREET NE offer parking?
No, 314 CHANNING STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 314 CHANNING STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 314 CHANNING STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 CHANNING STREET NE have a pool?
No, 314 CHANNING STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 314 CHANNING STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 314 CHANNING STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 314 CHANNING STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 314 CHANNING STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 314 CHANNING STREET NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 314 CHANNING STREET NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Rodney
1911 R St NW
Washington, DC 20009
i5 Union Market
320 Florida Avenue Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
Dorchester West
2425 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Bixby
601 L St SE
Washington, DC 20003
The Cloisters
100 Michigan Ave NE
Washington, DC 20017
Jemal's Historic Row
515 9th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
The Apollo
600 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Hepburn
1901 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University