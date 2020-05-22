Rent Calculator
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3139 N ST NW
Last updated June 26 2019 at 10:55 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3139 N ST NW
3139 N Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3139 N Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown
Amenities
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3139 N ST NW have any available units?
3139 N ST NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 3139 N ST NW currently offering any rent specials?
3139 N ST NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3139 N ST NW pet-friendly?
No, 3139 N ST NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 3139 N ST NW offer parking?
Yes, 3139 N ST NW offers parking.
Does 3139 N ST NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3139 N ST NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3139 N ST NW have a pool?
No, 3139 N ST NW does not have a pool.
Does 3139 N ST NW have accessible units?
No, 3139 N ST NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3139 N ST NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3139 N ST NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3139 N ST NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3139 N ST NW does not have units with air conditioning.
