Last updated June 26 2019 at 10:55 AM

3139 N ST NW

3139 N Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3139 N Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3139 N ST NW have any available units?
3139 N ST NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 3139 N ST NW currently offering any rent specials?
3139 N ST NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3139 N ST NW pet-friendly?
No, 3139 N ST NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3139 N ST NW offer parking?
Yes, 3139 N ST NW offers parking.
Does 3139 N ST NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3139 N ST NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3139 N ST NW have a pool?
No, 3139 N ST NW does not have a pool.
Does 3139 N ST NW have accessible units?
No, 3139 N ST NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3139 N ST NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3139 N ST NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3139 N ST NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3139 N ST NW does not have units with air conditioning.
