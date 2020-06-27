Rent Calculator
All apartments in Washington
Home
Washington, DC
3117 11TH STREET NW
Last updated June 6 2020 at 12:18 PM
3117 11TH STREET NW
3117 11th Street Northwest
No Longer Available
Location
3117 11th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great Location near U st corridor. The unit is relatively newly renovated. It could be used as a 2 bedroom as well. Utilities are included
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3117 11TH STREET NW have any available units?
3117 11TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 3117 11TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
3117 11TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3117 11TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 3117 11TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 3117 11TH STREET NW offer parking?
No, 3117 11TH STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 3117 11TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3117 11TH STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3117 11TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 3117 11TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 3117 11TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 3117 11TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3117 11TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3117 11TH STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3117 11TH STREET NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3117 11TH STREET NW does not have units with air conditioning.
