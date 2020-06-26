3115 NORMANSTONE TERRACE NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking garage guest suite

End home on a private road with forest views. Cannot find more privacy than this! Security patrols the neighborhood 24/7. This home boasts extra-large windows, office, chef kitchen, and all three levels provide outdoor access. The upper level includes a master suite with balcony, and three more suites with bathrooms and one with a balcony. The main level includes separate dining room, kitchen, family room with patio access and Juliet balcony, a living room with patio access, and an office/bedroom with and closet and bathroom. The lower level includes a guest suite with bathroom, laundry room, half bathroom, and a large recreation room with backyard access. There is extra space in the lower- level rec room for a gym, entertainment room, etc. The attic is usable and great for storage. The detached 2-car garage is well placed across the street, facing the front door. Wood views surround most of the home during all four seasons. Short walks lead to St. Albans, NCS, and Maret Schools; Oyster School; Embassy Row; Woodley Metro; the zoo; trails that lead directly to Georgetown, Dupont, and the Washington National Cathedral. Reveille can be heard daily by trumpet at the US Naval Observatory, and cathedral bells can also be heard daily. Property Website: http://spws.homevisit.com/hvid/263710