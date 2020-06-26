All apartments in Washington
3115 NORMANSTONE TERRACE NW
Last updated December 15 2019 at 11:48 AM

3115 NORMANSTONE TERRACE NW

3115 Normanstone Terrace Northwest · No Longer Available
Washington
Woodley Park
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

3115 Normanstone Terrace Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Woodley Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest suite
End home on a private road with forest views. Cannot find more privacy than this! Security patrols the neighborhood 24/7. This home boasts extra-large windows, office, chef kitchen, and all three levels provide outdoor access. The upper level includes a master suite with balcony, and three more suites with bathrooms and one with a balcony. The main level includes separate dining room, kitchen, family room with patio access and Juliet balcony, a living room with patio access, and an office/bedroom with and closet and bathroom. The lower level includes a guest suite with bathroom, laundry room, half bathroom, and a large recreation room with backyard access. There is extra space in the lower- level rec room for a gym, entertainment room, etc. The attic is usable and great for storage. The detached 2-car garage is well placed across the street, facing the front door. Wood views surround most of the home during all four seasons. Short walks lead to St. Albans, NCS, and Maret Schools; Oyster School; Embassy Row; Woodley Metro; the zoo; trails that lead directly to Georgetown, Dupont, and the Washington National Cathedral. Reveille can be heard daily by trumpet at the US Naval Observatory, and cathedral bells can also be heard daily. Property Website: http://spws.homevisit.com/hvid/263710

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3115 NORMANSTONE TERRACE NW have any available units?
3115 NORMANSTONE TERRACE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3115 NORMANSTONE TERRACE NW have?
Some of 3115 NORMANSTONE TERRACE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3115 NORMANSTONE TERRACE NW currently offering any rent specials?
3115 NORMANSTONE TERRACE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3115 NORMANSTONE TERRACE NW pet-friendly?
No, 3115 NORMANSTONE TERRACE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3115 NORMANSTONE TERRACE NW offer parking?
Yes, 3115 NORMANSTONE TERRACE NW offers parking.
Does 3115 NORMANSTONE TERRACE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3115 NORMANSTONE TERRACE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3115 NORMANSTONE TERRACE NW have a pool?
No, 3115 NORMANSTONE TERRACE NW does not have a pool.
Does 3115 NORMANSTONE TERRACE NW have accessible units?
No, 3115 NORMANSTONE TERRACE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3115 NORMANSTONE TERRACE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3115 NORMANSTONE TERRACE NW has units with dishwashers.
