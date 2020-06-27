All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 310 61ST STREET NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
310 61ST STREET NE
Last updated August 5 2019 at 3:05 AM

310 61ST STREET NE

310 61st Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

310 61st Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Lovely renovated two bedroom first floor unit with large backyard. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and updated bathroom. Wall to wall carpet in bedrooms and living room. Section 8 vouchers welcome. Convenient to major thoroughfares.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 61ST STREET NE have any available units?
310 61ST STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 61ST STREET NE have?
Some of 310 61ST STREET NE's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 61ST STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
310 61ST STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 61ST STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 310 61ST STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 310 61ST STREET NE offer parking?
No, 310 61ST STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 310 61ST STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 61ST STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 61ST STREET NE have a pool?
No, 310 61ST STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 310 61ST STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 310 61ST STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 310 61ST STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 61ST STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Rodney
1911 R St NW
Washington, DC 20009
2400 M
2400 M St NW
Washington, DC 20037
360 H Street
360 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Park Tower
301 G St SW
Washington, DC 20024
Tivoli Apartments
1445 Ogden Street NW
Washington, DC 20010
Dock 79
79 Potomac Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
Pleasant Hills Village
100 Fort Drive Northeast
Washington, DC 20011
Zen Apollo
1234 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University