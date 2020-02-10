3095 HAWTHORNE DRIVE NE

Amenities

Welcome to Park Place a gated community in the North Capitol St Corridor! Beautifully maintained 2 levels town-home in a courtyard setting. It offers 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath. Large living room with fireplace and sliding glass door to the terrace. Dining room with chair rail. Kitchen with pass-through, stainless steel appliances, Granite counters, washer and dryer, wood floors and more. 1 assigned parking included. The community offers 24 hour security and swimming pool. Application fee of $45 is required and non-refundable. The property is conveniently located to Trinity and Catholic University, Children's and VA hospitals, Brookland-CUA Metro, fine shops and dining. Easy access to Union Station, Capitol Hill and major arteries. Home is ready for immediate occupancy. Call for additional information.