Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3095 HAWTHORNE DRIVE NE
Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:33 PM

3095 HAWTHORNE DRIVE NE

3095 Hawthorne Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3095 Hawthorne Drive Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Petworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
Welcome to Park Place a gated community in the North Capitol St Corridor! Beautifully maintained 2 levels town-home in a courtyard setting. It offers 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath. Large living room with fireplace and sliding glass door to the terrace. Dining room with chair rail. Kitchen with pass-through, stainless steel appliances, Granite counters, washer and dryer, wood floors and more. 1 assigned parking included. The community offers 24 hour security and swimming pool. Application fee of $45 is required and non-refundable. The property is conveniently located to Trinity and Catholic University, Children's and VA hospitals, Brookland-CUA Metro, fine shops and dining. Easy access to Union Station, Capitol Hill and major arteries. Home is ready for immediate occupancy. Call for additional information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3095 HAWTHORNE DRIVE NE have any available units?
3095 HAWTHORNE DRIVE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3095 HAWTHORNE DRIVE NE have?
Some of 3095 HAWTHORNE DRIVE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3095 HAWTHORNE DRIVE NE currently offering any rent specials?
3095 HAWTHORNE DRIVE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3095 HAWTHORNE DRIVE NE pet-friendly?
No, 3095 HAWTHORNE DRIVE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3095 HAWTHORNE DRIVE NE offer parking?
Yes, 3095 HAWTHORNE DRIVE NE offers parking.
Does 3095 HAWTHORNE DRIVE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3095 HAWTHORNE DRIVE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3095 HAWTHORNE DRIVE NE have a pool?
Yes, 3095 HAWTHORNE DRIVE NE has a pool.
Does 3095 HAWTHORNE DRIVE NE have accessible units?
No, 3095 HAWTHORNE DRIVE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3095 HAWTHORNE DRIVE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3095 HAWTHORNE DRIVE NE has units with dishwashers.

