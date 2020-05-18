All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 309 M STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
309 M STREET NW
Last updated June 30 2019 at 2:07 AM

309 M STREET NW

309 M Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Logan Circle - Shaw
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

309 M Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3br/2ba owner suite with many features and finishes. Convenient to Mt Vernon Metro, 395, restaurants and shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 M STREET NW have any available units?
309 M STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 M STREET NW have?
Some of 309 M STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 M STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
309 M STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 M STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 309 M STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 309 M STREET NW offer parking?
No, 309 M STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 309 M STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 309 M STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 M STREET NW have a pool?
No, 309 M STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 309 M STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 309 M STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 309 M STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 M STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elise
825 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037
4115 Wisconsin
4115 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20016
The Residences at Eastern Market
777 C St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Ore 82
82 I St SE
Washington, DC 20003
J Linea
2009 8th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
Guild
1346 4th Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Cathedral Mansions
3000 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Gelmarc Towers
1930 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University