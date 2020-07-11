309 11th Street Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Charming and full of light Row Home in Lincoln Park - Capitol Hill Historic District! This 2BR/ 1.5BA house is conveniently located just 3 blocks away from Eastern Market metro stop (Blue, Orange lines) and mere blocks from Lincoln Park, restaurants, grocery and shopping. Capitol and Supreme Court lawns/gardens are also in close proximity.



Unit features: exposed brick, hardwood floors, beautiful kitchen with gas range and SS appliances, second floor includes a large landing, perfect for a reading nook or work-space, W/D in the unit, Central AC and Radiating Heat, fenced in back yard and gorgeous cottage style garden with an automatic watering system, medium-sized shed, perfect for storing bikes or other outdoor equipment. The rent also includes periodic gardening and security system services. Pets are on case by case basis.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. The property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.