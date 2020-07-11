All apartments in Washington
309 11th Street Southeast

309 11th Street Southeast · (301) 412-9093
Location

309 11th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 7

$3,850

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1080 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Charming and full of light Row Home in Lincoln Park - Capitol Hill Historic District! This 2BR/ 1.5BA house is conveniently located just 3 blocks away from Eastern Market metro stop (Blue, Orange lines) and mere blocks from Lincoln Park, restaurants, grocery and shopping. Capitol and Supreme Court lawns/gardens are also in close proximity.

Unit features: exposed brick, hardwood floors, beautiful kitchen with gas range and SS appliances, second floor includes a large landing, perfect for a reading nook or work-space, W/D in the unit, Central AC and Radiating Heat, fenced in back yard and gorgeous cottage style garden with an automatic watering system, medium-sized shed, perfect for storing bikes or other outdoor equipment. The rent also includes periodic gardening and security system services. Pets are on case by case basis.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. The property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 11th Street Southeast have any available units?
309 11th Street Southeast has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 11th Street Southeast have?
Some of 309 11th Street Southeast's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 11th Street Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
309 11th Street Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 11th Street Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 309 11th Street Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 309 11th Street Southeast offer parking?
No, 309 11th Street Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 309 11th Street Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 11th Street Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 11th Street Southeast have a pool?
No, 309 11th Street Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 309 11th Street Southeast have accessible units?
No, 309 11th Street Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 309 11th Street Southeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 11th Street Southeast has units with dishwashers.
