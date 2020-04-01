All apartments in Washington
305 24th Street Northwest
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

305 24th Street Northwest

305 24th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

305 24th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20037
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
gym
concierge
business center
bbq/grill
This beautiful one bedroom, one bathroom apartment in the West End of town offers lots of light. Its modern and filled with extras youll appreciate! It has a large living area, a dining area, a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, a full size washer and dryer and lots of windows. This 650 sq. ft apartment includes all utilities, furnishings, linens and common household items. Other amenities include a fitness center, on-site business center, picnic area with grilling center and a front desk with concierge service available.

Just a short walk to Georgetown, Dupont Circle and the K Street Business District! Close to George Washington University, next door to the Park Hyatts exclusive Tea Cellar as well as the acclaimed Blue Duck Tavern. Easily walk to restaurants and retail!

Metro: Foggy Bottom - Silver, Orange, Blue lines
Foggy Bottom Metro Station Metro stations.

WestEnd: The West End is a neighborhood in the Northwest quadrant of Washington, D.C., bounded by K Street to the south, Rock Creek Park to the west and north, and New Hampshire Avenue and 21st Street to the east. The West End is so named because it was the westernmost part of the original LEnfant Plan for the city of Washington, before the annexation of Georgetown. It is home to the embassies of Qatar and Spain as well as the Delegation of the European Union to the United States. The George Washington University and George Washington University Hospital are on the edge of the West End, at Washington Circle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 24th Street Northwest have any available units?
305 24th Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 24th Street Northwest have?
Some of 305 24th Street Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 24th Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
305 24th Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 24th Street Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 305 24th Street Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 305 24th Street Northwest offer parking?
No, 305 24th Street Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 305 24th Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 305 24th Street Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 24th Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 305 24th Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 305 24th Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 305 24th Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 305 24th Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 24th Street Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.

