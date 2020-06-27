All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
3042 CAMBRIDGE PL NW
Last updated July 27 2019 at 11:40 AM

3042 CAMBRIDGE PL NW

3042 Cambridge Pl NW · No Longer Available
Washington
Georgetown
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

3042 Cambridge Pl NW, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Fabulous location! House located on quiet one-way street in Georgetown's East Village, close enough to walk everywhere but far enough away from noise disturbance, traffic and parking challenges. 4 level row home features 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms a formal dining room and an open concept kitchen living area. Exposed brick and a wood-burning fireplace add to the charm. A large terrace on the 2nd floor off the home office with built-ins allow al fresco dining and is great for entertaining. The lower level features an in-law suite with separate entrance adjoining a family room which leads to the home's private patio in the back of the house. The home doesn't provide off street parking but it is easy to find a spot on the street. Owner prefers a multi-year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3042 CAMBRIDGE PL NW have any available units?
3042 CAMBRIDGE PL NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3042 CAMBRIDGE PL NW have?
Some of 3042 CAMBRIDGE PL NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3042 CAMBRIDGE PL NW currently offering any rent specials?
3042 CAMBRIDGE PL NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3042 CAMBRIDGE PL NW pet-friendly?
No, 3042 CAMBRIDGE PL NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3042 CAMBRIDGE PL NW offer parking?
Yes, 3042 CAMBRIDGE PL NW offers parking.
Does 3042 CAMBRIDGE PL NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3042 CAMBRIDGE PL NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3042 CAMBRIDGE PL NW have a pool?
No, 3042 CAMBRIDGE PL NW does not have a pool.
Does 3042 CAMBRIDGE PL NW have accessible units?
No, 3042 CAMBRIDGE PL NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3042 CAMBRIDGE PL NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3042 CAMBRIDGE PL NW has units with dishwashers.
