Last updated December 3 2019 at 10:28 AM
1 of 4
3036 O Nw
3036 O Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3036 O Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown
Amenities
in unit laundry
all utils included
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
internet access
2 or bedroom, separate dining room washer dryer, diswasher, all utilities included, including internet and cable, and maid service once a week.
1 month free for 1 year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3036 O Nw have any available units?
3036 O Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 3036 O Nw currently offering any rent specials?
3036 O Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3036 O Nw pet-friendly?
No, 3036 O Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 3036 O Nw offer parking?
No, 3036 O Nw does not offer parking.
Does 3036 O Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3036 O Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3036 O Nw have a pool?
No, 3036 O Nw does not have a pool.
Does 3036 O Nw have accessible units?
No, 3036 O Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 3036 O Nw have units with dishwashers?
No, 3036 O Nw does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3036 O Nw have units with air conditioning?
No, 3036 O Nw does not have units with air conditioning.
