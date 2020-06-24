All apartments in Washington
3036 O Nw
Last updated December 3 2019 at 10:28 AM

3036 O Nw

3036 O Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Washington
Georgetown
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

3036 O Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

in unit laundry
all utils included
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
internet access
2 or bedroom, separate dining room washer dryer, diswasher, all utilities included, including internet and cable, and maid service once a week.
1 month free for 1 year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3036 O Nw have any available units?
3036 O Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 3036 O Nw currently offering any rent specials?
3036 O Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3036 O Nw pet-friendly?
No, 3036 O Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3036 O Nw offer parking?
No, 3036 O Nw does not offer parking.
Does 3036 O Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3036 O Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3036 O Nw have a pool?
No, 3036 O Nw does not have a pool.
Does 3036 O Nw have accessible units?
No, 3036 O Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 3036 O Nw have units with dishwashers?
No, 3036 O Nw does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3036 O Nw have units with air conditioning?
No, 3036 O Nw does not have units with air conditioning.
