3030 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD NW
Last updated December 5 2019 at 12:00 AM
1 of 1
3030 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD NW
3030 Chain Bridge Road Northwest
·
No Longer Available
3030 Chain Bridge Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Foxhall-Palisades
Gorgeous home located in Palisades; this one of a kind property will not last. Live in your piece of DC history.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3030 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD NW have any available units?
3030 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 3030 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD NW currently offering any rent specials?
3030 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3030 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD NW pet-friendly?
No, 3030 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 3030 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD NW offer parking?
No, 3030 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD NW does not offer parking.
Does 3030 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3030 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3030 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD NW have a pool?
No, 3030 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD NW does not have a pool.
Does 3030 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD NW have accessible units?
No, 3030 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3030 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3030 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3030 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3030 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD NW does not have units with air conditioning.
