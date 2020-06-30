All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3030 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3030 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD NW
Last updated December 5 2019 at 12:00 AM

3030 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD NW

3030 Chain Bridge Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

3030 Chain Bridge Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Foxhall-Palisades

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Gorgeous home located in Palisades; this one of a kind property will not last. Live in your piece of DC history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3030 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD NW have any available units?
3030 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 3030 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD NW currently offering any rent specials?
3030 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3030 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD NW pet-friendly?
No, 3030 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3030 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD NW offer parking?
No, 3030 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD NW does not offer parking.
Does 3030 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3030 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3030 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD NW have a pool?
No, 3030 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD NW does not have a pool.
Does 3030 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD NW have accessible units?
No, 3030 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3030 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3030 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3030 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3030 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD NW does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elaine
3210 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
The Gatsby
1515 O St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Cleveland House
2727 29th St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Tivoli Apartments
1445 Ogden Street NW
Washington, DC 20010
Melwood Apartments
1803 Biltmore St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Policy
1921 Kalorama Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Harlow
1100 2nd Place Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Kenyon House
1349 Kenyon St NW
Washington, DC 20010

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University