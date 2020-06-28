Rent Calculator
3029 15TH STREET NW
Last updated August 18 2019 at 8:25 AM
3029 15TH STREET NW
3029 15th Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
3029 15th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Conveniently located Basement apartment in Columbia Heights*CLose to Columbia Heights metro station**Freshly painted and*8Hrdwood floors**Stainless steel appliances**
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3029 15TH STREET NW have any available units?
3029 15TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time.
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3029 15TH STREET NW have?
Some of 3029 15TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3029 15TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
3029 15TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3029 15TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 3029 15TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 3029 15TH STREET NW offer parking?
No, 3029 15TH STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 3029 15TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3029 15TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3029 15TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 3029 15TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 3029 15TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 3029 15TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3029 15TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3029 15TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
