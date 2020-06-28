Rent Calculator
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:51 PM
3025 M ST NW #1
3025 M Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3025 M Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This newly renovated, the large one-bedroom apartment overlooks M street in the heart of Georgetown. Stunning exposed brick and top of the line appliances.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3025 M ST NW #1 have any available units?
3025 M ST NW #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 3025 M ST NW #1 currently offering any rent specials?
3025 M ST NW #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3025 M ST NW #1 pet-friendly?
No, 3025 M ST NW #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 3025 M ST NW #1 offer parking?
No, 3025 M ST NW #1 does not offer parking.
Does 3025 M ST NW #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3025 M ST NW #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3025 M ST NW #1 have a pool?
No, 3025 M ST NW #1 does not have a pool.
Does 3025 M ST NW #1 have accessible units?
No, 3025 M ST NW #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3025 M ST NW #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3025 M ST NW #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3025 M ST NW #1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3025 M ST NW #1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
The Saratoga
4601 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Edison
1240 4th St
Washington, DC 20002
Capitol View on 14th
2420 14th Street Nw
Washington, DC 20009
Station House
701 2nd St NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Palisades
1464 Rhode Island Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
1630 Park
1630 Park Rd NW
Washington, DC 20010
2900 Adams Mill
2900 Adams Mill Road Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Modern on M
465 M Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
